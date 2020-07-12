Building stronger communities through caring Thanks to the vision of Mack McCarter and his faith-based Community Renewal International, residents in rich and poor areas of Shreveport, Louisiana are extending themselves to their neighbors, forging bonds in communities that have been torn down by bigotry, segregation and poverty. Lee Cowan reports on how McCarter's organization has been making friends out of strangers for more than 25 years, and looks at the evidence that proves an outstretched hand can work wonders.