"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/30 Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Cowan looks at the use of “less-lethal” weapons by police against protesters. Also: Martha Teichner digs into corn, a staple of backyard barbecues and a "corn-erstone" of traditional Mexican cuisine; Kelefa Sanneh talks with NBA star Stephen Curry; Rita Braver reports on the restoration of 80-year-old dioramas depicting African American history; Gayle King sits down with actress, author and singer Olivia Newton-John, who talks about battling breast cancer for the third time; Chip Reid untangles the mysteries of the octopus; Nancy Giles checks out the resurgence of an old favorite, the drive-in movie theatre; and “Sunday Morning” remembers “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at age 43.