Tough times ahead for small business owners
Just over half of all American workers are employed by small businesses (companies with 500 or fewer employees), and according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, nearly a quarter of those small businesses could close permanently within two months without a financial lifeline. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger talks to some small business owners who are trying to maintain their (and their employees') livelihoods in a time of tremendous uncertainty.