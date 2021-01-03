Up next, recap & links

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET.

RECAP: JANUARY 3

WATCH THE FULL JANUARY 3 EPISODE!

COVER STORY: The threats arising from the massive SolarWinds hack | Watch Video

When it comes to cyberspace, the United States is the most technologically-advanced nation – and, at the same time, perhaps the most vulnerable to a cybersecurity intrusion. The suspected Russian hacking of software from SolarWinds, a Texas-based IT management company, caused a "cyber virus" that has infected the computer systems of more than 18,000 private and government customers, in the U.S. and abroad. "Sunday Morning" senior correspondent Ted Koppel talked with cybersecurity experts about the national security implications of the breach, and the dangers it poses to critical infrastructure.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta. CBS News

HEALTH: Dr. Sanjay Gupta's prescription for fighting off dementia | Watch Video

The neurosurgeon, CNN commentator and author of "Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age" has long studied the brain and the onset of Alzheimer's. He talks with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook about the recommended steps to a healthier brain, from diet and exercise to the value of sleep and social interaction.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Keep Sharp" by Sanjay Gupta, M.D.

PULSE: Looking back

CBS News

Comedian Chris Rock sits down with CBS News' Gayle King. CBS News

COMEDY: Chris Rock: Truth, therapy and punchlines | Watch Video

Being happy – especially during COVID-19 – is more than a punchline for comedian, writer and director Chris Rock. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King sits down for a candid conversation with the 55-year-old divorced comic, in which he discusses attending therapy during the coronavirus pandemic; forgiving the people who bullied him as a kid; whether he will get vaccinated; and stretching himself, by acting in the drama series "Fargo."

LOOKING AHEAD IN 2021: Will Washington welcome the new dawn? | Watch Video

The nation awaits a new president. Yet, 2020 leaves behind unfinished political and pandemic business. CBS News chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett talks with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman about President-elect Joe Biden's agenda, and what loyalists to the outgoing president portend for the Republican Party's future.

PASSAGE: In memoriam (Video)

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the lives of three notable figures who left us this week: Pierre Cardin, a giant in the fashion industry; actress Dawn Wells, famed for her role in the classic 1960s sitcom "Gilligan's Island"; and Phyllis McGuire, the last of the singing McGuire Sisters. Jane Pauley reports.

Musician Barry Gibb. CBS News

MUSIC: Barry Gibb returns to the Bee Gees' music via Nashville | Watch Video

For his latest album, Barry Gibb teamed up with some of Nashville's biggest stars to record "Greenfields," in which they perform some of The Bee Gees' greatest hits. The last surviving Gibb brother talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about returning to their catalogue, and about the new HBO Max documentary about the group, "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," which he says is too painful for him to watch.

COMMENTARY: Bob Schieffer on never taking our democracy for granted | Watch Video

The vaccine may ultimately beat COVID-19, but healing a deeply-divided nation may be even more difficult, says the veteran CBS newsman.



LOOKING AHEAD IN 2021: The U.S., no longer AWOL on the world stage | Watch Video

The New Year promises a period of renewed engagement in the world by the United States, but after four years of the outgoing administration, will our Western allies once again trust American leadership? Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, and with Dr. Karin von Hippel, director-general of the Royal United Services Institute in London.

LOOKING BACK: Remembering Sumner Redstone (Video)

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life of one of the magnates of the entertainment industry: Sumner Redstone, who went from running drive-in movie theatres to becoming chairman of the media giant Viacom. Lee Cowan reports.



PULSE: Look ahead

NATURE: Bald eagles in Idaho (Extended Video)

"Sunday Morning" takes us among bald eagles at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho. Videographer: Hank Heusinkveld.

John Magaro in Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow." Allyson Riggs/A24 Films

MOVIES: The 10 best films of 2020

An unconventional year for cinema brought forth an unusual mix of fiction and nonfiction, animation and documentary. CBSNews.com's David Morgan offers his picks for the best of 2020.



