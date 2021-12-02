Live

"Follow the Suns": The "CBS Sunday Morning" 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar

/ CBS News

follow-the-suns-calendar.jpg
Simon & Schuster

A 365-day tear-off calendar from "CBS Sunday Morning" – the #1 Sunday morning news program in the country – featuring viewer-submitted sun artwork and daily facts from the popular "Almanac" segment!

Celebrate "Sunday Morning" every day of the week with this handy 365-day tear-off calendar from "CBS Sunday Morning"! Each month features a bright example of "Sunday Morning"'s luminous "sun art," submitted by viewers – a beloved tradition that started decades ago. Each day presents quirky historical facts, based on the show's popular "Almanac" segment.

This beautiful, entertaining calendar is a perfect gift for fans of the show and beyond – and the easy, tear-off daily pages and packaging makes it ideal for any tabletop or desk.

sunmo-desk-calendar-interior.jpg
Simon & Schuster

      
For more info: 

First published on December 2, 2021 / 12:46 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

