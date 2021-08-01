Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/1

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Luke Burbank examines how Butte, Montana, is overcoming a century of environmental damage from its mining industry. Also: Kelefa Sanneh talks with Jennifer Hudson about her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the biopic, "Respect"; David Martin interviews retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against President Trump during Congress' impeachment investigation; Lee Cowan learns the life lessons of a new children's book, "Three Little Engines"; Weijia Jiang explores the history of anti-Asian racism in America; Chip Reid visits the Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building, reopening after nearly 20 years; Serena Altschul pays tribute to MTV on its 40th anniversary; and Tracy Smith visits a "whaling wall" – a life-size depiction of giant sea life by the artist Wyland.
