From 2013: Recording life, seven years at a time British filmmaker Michael Apted, who died on January 7, 2021 at age 79, was best known for his groundbreaking "7 Up" series of documentaries featuring a cohort of London schoolchildren, interviewing them at seven-year intervals throughout the course of their lives. In this January 6, 2013 story, "Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan talked with Apted (and some of his subjects) about what became his life's work – a living document of humanity probing the joys and sadness of growing up.