Kate Winslet on "Ammonite" and life during COVID Kate Winslet has some familiarity with the dangers of viral outbreaks, having starred in the 2011 thriller "Contagion." Now, COVID-19 has affected how the Oscar-winning actress is promoting her latest film, "Ammonite," by eliminating travel. And that, she tells socially-distanced correspondent Mark Phillips, is not a bad thing.