From 2002: Fashion designer Ralph Rucci In July 2002 designer Ralph Rucci was the first American in over 60 years to be invited to show his own couture collection in Paris. In a report that aired on "Sunday Morning" October 27, 2002, Rucci talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about his inspirations, from Cristóbal Balenciaga to Asian spiritualism, and the obsessive perfectionism that runs through his workroom. Teichner also talked with New York Times fashion critic Cathy Horyn, and with Joan Kaner, fashion director of Neiman Marcus, about Rucci's impact.