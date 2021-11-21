Live

Watch CBSN Live

Orecchiette: The art of pasta

In Bari, the capital of the Puglia region of Italy, pasta makers adhere to traditions to create the local favorite, the distinctively-shaped orecchiette (or "little ears" pasta). Correspondent Seth Doane reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.