CBS News App
Black Friday 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
Anti-Asian Racism In Mississippi Delta
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Plant-based diets: Putting veggies at the center of our plates
Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai reappears in video
More arrests in Netherlands riots one night after "orgy of violence"
Killer eludes police for 31 years; one woman found him in 2 hours
Orecchiette: The art of pasta
U.S. officials warn of possible Russian military incursion into Ukraine
Atlanta airport given "all-clear" after firearm discharged in security line
Jacob Blake's uncle says Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was "an atrocity"
2021 marks deadliest year yet for transgender people in the U.S.
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Orecchiette: The art of pasta
In Bari, the capital of the Puglia region of Italy, pasta makers adhere to traditions to create the local favorite, the distinctively-shaped orecchiette (or "little ears" pasta). Correspondent Seth Doane reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On