My word! Growing up, Jonathan and Hilary Krieger’s vocabulary was enlivened with a word their dad, Neil, used whenever a citrus fruit squirted you in the eye – a word they couldn’t find in a dictionary. Turns out he’d made it up! But with his passing last year from COVID, the Kriegers have set out to honor Neil by getting his word officially recognized by the publishers of dictionaries. Steve Hartman reports on their efforts to put in a good word for “orbisculate.”