From 2005: In search of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker When word spread in Arkansas of a sighting of an Ivory-billed Woodpecker – a bird thought extinct – "Sunday Morning" correspondent Steve Hartman took up the challenge to capture it on video, if he could find one. In this report, which originally aired October 2, 2005, Hartman traveled to Clarendon, Arkansas, and braved snake-infested swamps, only to discover that a rare bird does not give up its location easily.