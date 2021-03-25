Recipe: Joan Nathan's Chicken Soup

Food historian Joan Nathan offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her take on a staple of the Jewish family's (or any family's) kitchen. This recipe appeared in Nathan's book, "Jewish Cooking in America" (Knopf).

Chicken Soup with Loads of Vegetables

Yield: about 10 servings



Ingredients:

4 quarts water

1 large cut-up chicken, preferably stewing or large roaster

Marrow bones (optional)

2 whole onions, unpeeled

4 parsnips, peeled and left whole

1 parsley root (optional)

1/2 cup chopped celery leaves plus 2 stalks celery and their leaves

1 rutabaga, peeled and quartered

1 large turnip, peeled and quartered

1 kohlrabi, quartered (optional)

6 carrots, peeled and left whole

6 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

6 tablespoons snipped dill

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 zucchini

Knopf

Instructions:

1. Put the water and the chicken in a large pot and bring the water to a boil. Skim off the froth.

2. Add the marrow bones, onions, parsnips, parsley root, celery, 3/4 of the rutabaga, turnip, kohlrabi, 4 of the carrots, the parsley, 4 tablespoons of the dill, and the salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 2 1/2 hours, adjusting the seasoning to taste.

3. Strain, remove the chicken, discard the vegetables and refrigerate the liquid to solidify. Remove the skin bones from the chicken and cut the meat into bite-size chunks. Refrigerate. Remove the fat from the soup.

4. Just before serving, reheat the soup. Bring to a boil. Cut the zucchini and the remaining 2 carrots into thin strips and add to the soup along with the remaining rutabaga cut into thin strips as well as a few pieces of chicken. Simmer about 15 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked, but still firm. Serve with the remaining snipped dill.



Tip: If you want a lighter-colored soup, peel the onions and remove the chicken as soon as the water boils. Throw out the water put in new water, add the chicken again with the remaining ingredients, and proceed as above.

