Call her "Madam": The notorious Polly Adler During the Roaring '20s, Polly Adler joined the sex trade just as Prohibition was getting started. In her new book, "Madam," Pulitzer Prize-winning author Debby Applegate traces Adler's rise from immigrant sweatshop employee to owner of one of New York City's most popular bordellos, catering to politicians, celebrities, and the mob. She talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about Adler's hip, young take on the oldest profession.