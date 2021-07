Straight talk from James Caan Few of the characters he's famed for playing, in such classics as "The Godfather," "Brian's Song" and "Misery," can compare to the man himself. Oscar-nominated actor James Caan talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his rise from the streets of Queens, N.Y., to the heights of stardom (as well as the depths of depression), and about experiencing the joy of his craft and the respect of his peers.