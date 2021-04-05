Live

The Secret Service: Under fire

Created 150 years ago, the U.S. Secret Service was originally formed to combat counterfeiters. But after three presidents were assassinated, the agency was charged with protecting the commander-in-chief. Their proud legacy, however, has been tarnished by recent, unfortunate headlines. Lee Cowan talks with the new director of the Secret Service, Joseph Clancy, a 27-year veteran agent now tasked with turning the agency around; and with a former agent who once took a bullet for President Ronald Reagan.
