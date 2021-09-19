The New Season in Art: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premieres

The New Season: Art premieres for Fall 2021

In Hollywood there's always a new "It" girl, and this fall it may just be the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The museum, designed by architect Renzo Piano, cost $482 million, and is already turning heads even before the doors open on September 30.

The new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Academy Museum Foundation

Correspondent Serena Altschul asked, "Are you ready to open?"

"Oh, man, I'm so ready!" laughed Bill Kramer, the museum's president and director. "I am so ready to open this museum!

"The Academy has 13 million items in our collection: scripts, photographs, costumes, props, storyboards, personal collections. We are drawing from that collection, but we're also securing loans from collectors, [like] Steven Spielberg loaning us Rosebud. It doesn't get better than that."

"Rosebud ... It'll probably turn out to be a very simple thing": From Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane." CBS News

The museum is filled with artifacts, from the familiar (like Dorothy's ruby slippers and ET), to less-recognizable pieces (like the typewriter used to write Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho").

Artifacts of cinema history, from such films as "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Black Panther" and "Alien," will be on view at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Joshua White, JWPictures; © Academy Museum Foundation

Fittingly, the building also has two theaters which will show movies daily.

It's a museum that seems like a perfect fit for Los Angeles, but it's one that waited nearly a century for its closeup.

One of two auditoriums at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, equipped to screen films in 35mm, 70mm and Dolby Vision laser projection, as well as nitrate prints. CBS News

"The Academy was founded in 1927," Kramer said, "and in 1929, at a board meeting, the founders of the Academy stated that they needed to build a film museum."

"And yet, it almost took a century!" said Altschul.

"It almost took a century! This iteration launched in 2011. It's diverse, it's inclusive, it's equitable, but it represents film history, I think, in a truer, more accurate way."

An exhibit featuring Bruce Lee ("Enter the Dragon") at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. CBS News

But this museum isn't the only coming attraction this fall. There's plenty of art to see all around the country.

Jasper Johns, for example, will be the subject of an unprecedented show taking place simultaneously at both the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror," at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, and at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (Sept. 29, 2021-Feb. 13, 2022).

"Three Flags" (1958) by Jasper Johns. Encaustic on canvas (three panels). Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. © 2021 Jasper Johns; Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photo: Robert Gerhardt and Denis Y. Sus

Other noteworthy retrospectives include a Judy Chicago exhibit at the de Young Museum in San Francisco, and Barbara Kruger at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Left: "Immolation" (1974), from the series "Women and Smoke," by Judy Chicago. Right: A rendition of the installation "Barbara Kruger: Thinking Of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You" © Judy Chicago/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, courtesy of Through the Flower Archives; Art Institute of Chicago

Back on the East Coast, the Brooklyn Museum of Art is dressed to the nines with a Christian Dior exhibit.

Bar suit, afternoon ensemble with an ecru natural shantung jacket and black pleated wool crepe skirt by Christian Dior (1905-1957), from the designer's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1947 Corolle line, Dior Héritage collection, Paris. © Katerina Jebb, courtesy of Brooklyn Museum of Art

"Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams," at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Brooklyn, N.Y. (though Feb. 20, 2022)

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston stays cozy with some unique American quilts.

A quilt by Harriet Powers (1837-1910) of Athens, Ga. Cotton plain weave, pieced, appliqued, embroidered, and quilted. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Bequest of Maxim Karolik. © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

"Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories," at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (Oct. 10-2021-Jan. 17, 2022)



We would also like to wish a Happy 10th Birthday to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, in Bentonville, Arkansas, an anniversary giving us all yet another reason to celebrate a return to museums this fall.

"Crystal Bridges at 10," at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark. (though Sept. 27, 2021)

More fall art exhibitions:

"Fishing Boats at Étretat" (1885) by Claude Monet. Oil on canvas. Seattle Art Museum, Gift of Sarah Hart. Seattle Art Museum

"The Obama Portraits Tour" – Paintings of the former president and first lady by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald – is currently on view at the Brooklyn Museum (through Oct. 24), before traveling to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Nov. 7, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022), the High Museum of Art in Atlanta (Jan. 14, 2022-March 13, 2022); and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (March 27, 2022-May 30, 2022)

"Joan Mitchell," at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (through Jan. 17, 2022)

"Oliver Lee Jackson," at the Saint Louis Museum of Art (through February 20, 2022)

"Collecting Dreams: Odilon Redon," at the Cleveland Museum of Art (Sept. 19, 2021-Jan. 23, 2022)

"Quasimodo" (c. 1875-80) by Odilon Redon. Charcoal with black chalk and touches of white and gray gouache on gray wove paper. The Cleveland Museum of Art, Mr. and Mrs. William H. Marlatt Fund. The Cleveland Museum of Art

"Estuary at Day's End" (c. 1640/1645) by Simon de Vlieger. Oil on panel. Patrons' Permanent Fund and The Lee and Juliet Folger Fund in memory of Kathrine Dulin Folger. National Gallery of Art.

"Afro-Atlantic Histories," an exhibit exploring the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, opens at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (Oct. 24, 2021-Jan. 17, 2022), before moving to the National Gallery of Art in Washington in 2022

"Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful," a retrospective at The Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C. (Oct. 30, 2021-Jan. 23, 2022)

"Calder-Picasso," at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (October 31, 2021–January 30, 2022

Left: "Acrobat" (1929), by Alexander Calder. Right: "Acrobat (Acrobate)" (1930), by Pablo Picasso. © 2021 Calder Foundation, New York / © 2021 Estate of Pablo Picasso. Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.



Story produced by Julie Kracov and Sara Kugel. Editor: Remington Korper.