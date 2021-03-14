Scandal sheets: British tabloids and the royals This week's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who withdrew from official royal duties and resettled in America, shone a light on ways in which London's tabloid newspapers have come to dominate public life in Britain. Correspondent Holly Williams talks with former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie and radio host James O'Brien about the relationship between the royal family and the press, and how fear of the tabloids' power has colored a centuries-old institution.