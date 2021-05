From 1980: Jacques d'Amboise on teaching dance to children Ballet dancer and instructor Jacques d'Amboise died on May 2, 2021 at the age of 86. In this story that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" on June 8, 1980, correspondent David Culhane reported on D'Amboise's classes for middle-school children on a New York City rooftop, and his dance lessons for hearing-impaired kids, as part of his National Dance Institute, which d'Amboise founded in 1976.