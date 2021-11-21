Alternatives to meat: A plant-based diet Just 5% of U.S. households are vegan or vegetarian, but there are plenty you might call "plant curious," with omnivores swapping out some meat for vegetables in a diet that's plant-based or "flexitarian." Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with vegan foodie Tabitha Brown about how she changed her diet; with Ross Mackay, co-founder of Daring Foods, creator of plant-based chicken alternatives; and with restaurateur Ran Nussbacher, who believes a plant-based diet will protect the planet for future generations.