Republican Senators acquit Trump for role in Jan. 6 insurrection The yeas were 57, ten votes short of the 67 required in the Senate to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reviews this week's historic trial, in which most Senate Republicans, including GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, chose to acquit Mr. Trump, even as McConnell excoriated him for election fraud lies and the violence that spread into the very halls of Congress.