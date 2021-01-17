A protected right? Free speech and social media A decade ago social media was hailed as an organizing tool for pro-democracy rallies, giving voice to the voiceless. But it has also become a forum for conspiracy theories, disinformation and hate speech. President Donald Trump was recently banned from Twitter following his incitement of rioters, and his social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram were suspended. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks into the legality and implications of tech companies "de-platforming" a user – even a president.