From 2008: The artistry of Alfred Hitchcock He was the “Master of Suspense” whose legendary films, including “Notorious,” “Rear Window,” “Vertigo” and “Psycho,” rewrote the rules of cinema. In a report that originally aired on “CBS Sunday Morning” November 2, 2008, correspondent Seth Doane looks back on the life and career of director Alfred Hitchcock, and talks with stars Eva Marie Saint (“North by Northwest”) and Tippi Hedren (“The Birds,” “Marnie”), horror director John Carpenter, and film professor Jack Sullivan about Hitchcock’s innovative talents and unique legacy.