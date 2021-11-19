Thanksgiving menu suggestions from New York Times Cooking
Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from the writers and editors of New York Times Cooking, specially selected for "Sunday Morning" viewers.
For more delicious Thanksgiving recipes (everything from A for Appetizer, to V for Vegan), head to New York Times Cooking's special Thanksgiving section.
And don't miss "Sunday Morning"'s annual holiday "Food Issue" broadcast Sunday, November 21!
Bread
- Sweet Potato Biscuits (from Yewande Komolafe)
Salad
- Green Bean, Artichoke and Radicchio Salad (from Eric Kim)
Entrees
- Brioche Chestnut Stuffing (from Melissa Clark)
- Salt-and-Pepper Roast Turkey Breast (from Eric Kim)
- Slow-Roasted Turkey With Apple Gravy (from Padma Lakshmi and Genevieve Ko)
Sides and Small Plates
- Cornbread Dressing (from Yewande Komolafe)
- Lemony Cranberry Relish (from Eric Kim)
- Mashed Sweet Potatoes With Roasted Garlic (from Eric Kim)
- Pan-Fried Collard Greens (from Thalmus Hare and Priya Krishna)
Gravy
- Umami Gravy (from Eric Kim)
Desserts and Snacks
- Classic Apple Pie (from Melissa Clark), with video
- Lemon Buttermilk Chess Pie With Black Pepper Crust (from Yewande Komolafe)
- Maple-Honey Pecan Pie (from Melissa Clark), with video
- Ultimate Pumpkin Pie (from Melissa Clark), with video
