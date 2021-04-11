Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/11

Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Erin Moriarty reports on the Sackler family, whose name has become a controversial flashpoint in the opioid epidemic. Also: John Dickerson sits down with former House Speaker John Boehner, who has written a scorching memoir, "On the House"; Mark Whitaker interviews documentary filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick about their PBS series on Ernest Hemingway; Lesley Stahl talks with Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty about her new biography of first lady Nancy Reagan; Michelle Miller interviews Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne, who are collaborating on a new Netflix comedy series, "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!"; and Mark Phillips looks back on the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died this week at age 99.
