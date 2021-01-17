Passing the torch: An inauguration amidst crisis An inauguration represents a grand re-opening of the American experiment. But as Joe Biden is sworn in as our 46th President, old grudges imperil the traditions of renewal. "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson talks with New Yorker writer Jill Lepore, New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, and Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson about the challenges facing a president taking charge of a nation enflamed by mistrust, disinformation and insurrection.