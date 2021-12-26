The year in review: Top news stories of 2021 month-by-month
"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back on key events of a dramatic year:
January
In January Joe Biden was inaugurated as our 46th president …
… just two weeks after supporters of former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
February
In February, the United States formally re-joined the Paris Climate Agreement, an international treaty aimed at limiting global warming.
March
The container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal in March, holding up billions in trade. The ship was freed six days later.
April
In April, a Minneapolis jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd a year earlier.
May
May saw the successful splashdown of the first operational spaceflight by a private company, Elon Musk's SpaceX.
June
June saw the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium in Surfside, Florida, killing 98 residents.
July
July brought the 32nd Summer Olympic games to Tokyo, a year after being postponed. The U.S. topped the medal count with 113.
August
August saw the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan after a two-decade war that took the lives of over 2,400 U.S. service personnel.
September
September saw the implementation of the Texas Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions after roughly six weeks. The Supreme Court has declined to block the law, saying it's a question for lower courts.
October
October brought the welcome news that the World Health Organization had endorsed the world's first vaccine against malaria.
November
In November, the Atlanta Braves won their fourth World Series, defeating the Houston Astros four games to two.
December
In December, tornadoes ripped through the South and Midwest, killing at least 91 people ...
...and the FDA authorized two pills to treat COVID-19, a potential game-changer in our now years-long fight against the disease.
Story produced by Robert Marston. Editor: Chad Cardin.
