Are reparations the answer to America's historic racial wealth gap? The median White household in the U.S. has $184,000 in wealth, while the median Black household has less than $23,000. Experts say the gap was fostered by generations of enslavement, Jim Crow laws, discrimination and redlining. Correspondent Mark Whitaker explores the issue, and proposals to narrow the gap, including reparations and "baby bonds" or other race-neutral anti-poverty programs.