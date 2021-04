Bernie Madoff: How he pulled it off On April 14, 2021, Bernard Madoff, who burned thousands of investors through an epic Ponzi scheme, died in prison while serving a 150-year prison sentence. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with journalist Jim Campbell, author of "Madoff Talks," who maintained a years-long correspondence with the disgraced investor and his family, to learn exactly how Madoff pulled off the largest financial fraud in Wall Street history.