Josh Seftel's Mom is ready for a reunion

Throughout the pandemic lockdown, "Sunday Morning" contributor Josh Seftel has been checking in virtually with his mother, Pat. Now, she's ready for an in-person get-together – and a long-awaited chance to meet her newest granddaughter.
