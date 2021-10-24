"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/24 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Michelle Miller looks at the history of biracial and multiracial "passing" in America. Plus: Anthony Mason talks with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen about their podcast and book collaboration, "Renegades: Born in the USA"; Seth Doane visits with naturalist Jane Goodall; David Pogue looks at an experiment to reduce the mosquito population in Fresno, Calif.; Lee Cowan interviews hockey great Wayne Gretzky; Martha Stewart demonstrates her Pink-Applesauce Tart recipe; Tracy Smith tracks the creation of a mammoth work of art on the Toledo, Ohio waterfront; and Conor Knighton eyes some high-flying fish.