Bobby Flay breakfast recipes

Chef Bobby Flay offers "Sunday Morning" viewers recipes for a summer breakfast.

Frittata with Peppers and Onions with Roasted Cherry Tomato Sauce

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

For the Cherry Tomato Sauce

1 pint cherry tomatoes

3 Tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

2. Toss the tomatoes, and garlic with the oil on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven, stirring occasionally, until cherry tomatoes are soft and flavor has concentrated, about 30 minutes. Remove to a bowl and stir in the basil.

For the Frittata

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 medium Spanish onion, halved and thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 large eggs

1/3 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano

¼ cup chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

Instructions:

1. Preheat broiler.

2. Heat the oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the peppers and onions, season with salt and pepper and cook until soft, stirring occasionally, approximately 2-3 minutes.

3. Whisk together the eggs, parmesan and oregano until light and fluffy and season with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and stir with rubber spatula. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until the egg mixture has set on the bottom and begins to set up on top. Place the pan into oven and broil for 3 to 4 minutes, until lightly browned and fluffy.

4. Remove from pan and sprinkle the top with parsley. Carefully slide the frittata onto a cutting board and cut into wedges and top with some of the sauce. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Bobby Flay's Frittata with Peppers and Onions with Roasted Cherry Tomato Sauce. Courtesy of Cooking Channel

Homemade Breakfast Sausage Patties

Ingredients:

1 bay leaf

¼ teaspoon crushed red chili flakes

3 Tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 lb. ground pork

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoon coarsely ground freshly black pepper

1 Tablespoon canola

Instructions:

1. Using a spice grinder, grind bay leaf and chili flakes to a fine powder. Add sage, powdered mustard, and nutmeg; pulse twice to combine.

2. Combine the spice mixture with ground pork in a large bowl along with salt and pepper and mix with your hands until the spices are evenly combined throughout the meat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (and up to 12 hours) to allow the flavors to meld.

3. Form the mixture into 6 patties. Make a small depression in the center of each patty with your thumb and forefinger. (This will help to keep the patties flat as they cook.)

4. Heat the oil cast iron skillet over medium-high until it begins to shimmer. Cook the patties, until golden brown on each side and just cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Remove to a plate lined with paper towels.

Blackberry-Bourbon Iced Tea

Yield: About 1½ quarts

Ingredients:

3 cups fresh blackberries

¾ cups granulated sugar

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1½ quarts cold water

6 good quality black tea bags

Good quality bourbon, such as Woodford Reserve

Fresh mint sprigs

Instructions:

1. Combine blackberries and sugar in a large bowl and mash with a potato masher or wooden spoon.

2. While the blackberries are macerating, bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan, remove from the heat, add the tea bags and let steep for about 3 minutes. Remove the bags and pour the tea over the blackberry mixture. Let mixture sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour for the flavors to meld.

3. Pour the mixture through a strainer into a pitcher, pressing on the solids, cover, and refrigerate until cold, at least two hours (or you can pour into a bowl set inside an ice bath to cool the mixture faster). Serve over ice in tall glasses and float a shot of bourbon on top and garnish with lots of fresh mint sprigs (like a Mint Julep).



