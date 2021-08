The armless archer One of the top-ranked archers in the country is 38-year-old Matt Stutzman of Fairfield, Iowa, who has medaled in a sport that many would have thought beyond his reach: he was born without arms. Lee Cowan finds out how, with a simple bow and arrow, a man who just wanted to provide for his family became an inspiration. (This story was originally broadcast on November 3, 2019.)