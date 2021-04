Russ Tamblyn doesn't have to prove how cool he is He's an acrobat, dancer, and Oscar-nominated actor who appeared in such memorable films as "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "West Side Story" – and the less-memorable "War of the Gargantuas." But for many years, Russ Tamblyn stepped out of the limelight, to pursue a different kind of art. Correspondent Mo Rocca snaps fingers with the 86-year-old Tamblyn, who talks about his film and TV career – and about teaching Elvis Presley how to move.