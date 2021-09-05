"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/5 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Erin Moriarty investigates how some businesses are being affected by a shortage of staff - and how lower-wage workers are finding new career opportunities. Plus: Martha Teichner looks at how, 20 years later, 9/11 is being remembered and taught; John Dickerson talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Richard Drew about the searing pictures he took on 9/11; Tracy Smith sits down with actor Jeff Daniels, star of "American Rust"; Mo Rocca finds out what it takes to be a ball person at the U.S. Open; and Ben Tracy interviews Linda Christensen, who for half a century was the Minnesota State Fair's butter sculptor.