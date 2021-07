"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 7/4 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Kelefa Sanneh dishes up a slice of Americana – pies! Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with filmmaker (and now novelist) Quentin Tarantino; Nancy Giles visits a Brooklyn restaurant training refugees for food service industry jobs; Mo Rocca examines the partisan divide over statehood for Washington, D.C.; David Martin and Charlie D'Agata report on the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan; and Faith Salie explores the intelligence of ants.