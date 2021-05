NPR turns 50 On May 3, 1971, the National Public Radio news program "All Things Considered" premiered. To mark NPR's 50th anniversary, correspondent Faith Salie interviews some of the network's leading voices, including Susan Stamberg, Audie Cornish and Eric Deggans, and talks with other network veterans who blazed a trail in radio programming, and who continue to reinvent news and storytelling, including "This American Life" host Ira Glass.