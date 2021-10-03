Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/3

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue examines the problem of misinformation and conspiracy theories being spread on Facebook. Also: Ben Mankiewicz talks with "No Time to Die" star Daniel Craig about leaving behind the character of James Bond; Jim Axelrod interviews The Doobie Brothers; Lee Cowan sits down with bestselling author Anthony Doerr; Serena Altschul profiles pottery artist Roberto Lugo; and Kelefa Sanneh discusses his youthful (and not-so-youthful) infatuation with punk rock.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.