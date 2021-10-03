"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/3 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue examines the problem of misinformation and conspiracy theories being spread on Facebook. Also: Ben Mankiewicz talks with "No Time to Die" star Daniel Craig about leaving behind the character of James Bond; Jim Axelrod interviews The Doobie Brothers; Lee Cowan sits down with bestselling author Anthony Doerr; Serena Altschul profiles pottery artist Roberto Lugo; and Kelefa Sanneh discusses his youthful (and not-so-youthful) infatuation with punk rock.