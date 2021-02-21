The authentic Ellen Burstyn Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn has gifted audiences with a host of exquisite performances, from "The Last Picture Show," "The Exorcist" and "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," to her latest, "Pieces of a Woman," for which she's getting even more Oscar buzz, potentially becoming the oldest nominated actress ever. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Burstyn about channeling her childhood; playing complex characters; and the magic of "jamming" with other actors.