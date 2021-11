"Cagney & Lacey" star Sharon Gless' new memoir Actress Sharon Gless, the Emmy Award-winning star of the classic cop series "Cagney & Lacey," examines some highs – and some terrifying lows – in a new memoir, "Apparently There Were Complaints." She talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about starting late in Hollywood; her one kiss with Rosie O'Donnell on "Queer as Folk"; and her struggles with alcoholism.