Padma Lakshmi on turning pain into power A woman who started out as a model has become a role model. Padma Lakshmi – bestselling author, host of "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," and U.N. Goodwill Ambassador – talks with correspondent Faith Salie about overcoming the traumas of sexual assault, the injuries of a serious car accident, and a diagnosis of endometriosis, and about how "your scars really make you who you are."