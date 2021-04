Life aboard the International Space Station One of the most out-of-this-world travel destinations is the International Space Station, orbiting 250 miles above the Earth, where scientific studies include the effects of long-term exposure to weightlessness. Correspondent David Pogue talks with astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover, currently in orbit aboard the ISS, and with Peggy Whitson, who set a record for the most time spent in space by an American – 665 days.