Sign wars heat up Everyone was getting along just fine in Christiansburg, Va., until Jim Bohon, who manages the Bridge Kaldro music store, fired the first salvo in what rapidly devolved into a war of signage – taunting neighboring businesses with funny and punny street signs. Over the past several months, the war has gone viral on social media, and skirmishes are flaring up as far away as Ontario, Canada. Sign war correspondent Steve Hartman reports.