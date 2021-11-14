Live

Watch CBSN Live

Climber, filmmaker Jimmy Chin: Peak performance

Jimmy Chin, the National Geographic photographer and Oscar-winning co-director of "Free Solo" and "The Rescue," talks with correspondent Lilia Luciano about living life on the edge, and the greatest risk he's ever taken.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.