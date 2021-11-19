"Sunday Morning" 2021 "Food Issue" recipe index
Breads
- Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread (from Misfits Market)
- Sweet Potato Biscuits (from Yewande Komolafe, New York Times Cooking)
Salads
- Green Bean, Artichoke and Radicchio Salad (from Eric Kim, New York Times Cooking)
Entrees
- Baked Macaroni and Cheese (from Horn & Hardart Automat)
- Beef and Noodles with Burgundy Sauce (from Horn & Hardart Automat)
- Brioche Chestnut Stuffing (from Melissa Clark, New York Times Cooking)
- Crispy Curry Chicken Thighs with Roasted Beets (from Misfits Market)
- Lobster Mushroom Pasta (from Tabitha Brown)
- Orecchiette con le cime di rapa (from Elizabeth Minchilli)
- Salt-and-Pepper Roast Turkey Breast (from Eric Kim, New York Times Cooking)
- Slow-Roasted Turkey With Apple Gravy (from Padma Lakshmi and Genevieve Ko, New York Times Cooking)
Sides and Small Plates
- Cornbread Dressing (from Yewande Komolafe, New York Times Cooking)
- Lemony Cranberry Relish (from Eric Kim, New York Times Cooking)
- Mashed Sweet Potatoes With Roasted Garlic (from Eric Kim, New York Times Cooking)
- Pan-Fried Collard Greens (from Thalmus Hare and Priya Krishna, New York Times Cooking)
- Vegan Fried Peaches and Biscuits (from Tabitha Brown)
Sauces and Gravies
- Bartolini's Bolognese Ragu
- Umami Gravy (from Eric Kim, New York Times Cooking)
Desserts and Snacks
- Chocolatey Hidden Beet Brownies (from Misfits Market)
- Classic Apple Pie (from Melissa Clark, New York Times Cooking)
- Lemon Buttermilk Chess Pie With Black Pepper Crust (from Yewande Komolafe, New York Times Cooking)
- Maple-Honey Pecan Pie (from Melissa Clark, New York Times Cooking)
- Pumpkin Pie and Cup Custard (from Horn & Hardart Automat)
- Ultimate Pumpkin Pie (from Melissa Clark, New York Times Cooking)
- Vegan Pumpkin Cookies with Maple Glaze (from Misfits Market)
Beverages
