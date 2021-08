The life lessons of "Three Little Engines" "I think I can, I think I can" was the mantra of a confident locomotive in the children's classic, "The Little Engine That Could." But Bob McKinnon knew that life doesn't always bring success to those going it alone, so he authored a new book, "Three Little Engines," in which empathy and assisting others helps the book's characters overcome trouble they encounter on their tracks. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.