"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/30

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our Cover Story, Lee Cowan reports on the debate among North Dakotans about the true Geographical Center of North America. Plus: David Martin profiles Marine Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II; Mo Rocca experiences the allure of virtual reality vacations; Faith Salie investigates the possibilities of time travel; Martha Teichner unfolds the history of maps; Rita Braver sits down with former Senators Bob and Elizabeth Dole; Tracy Smith interviews comedian and impressionist Rich Little; and Serena Altschul checks out the bargains to be had at yard sales.
