Live

Watch CBSN Live

From 2006: Larry McMurtry on the essence of the American West

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMutry, whose dozens of novels told stories of America's West (Old and New), died on March 25, 2021 at the age of 84. In this "Sunday Morning" report which originally aired on February 19, 2006, correspondent Rita Braver talked with McMurtry about his most recent project: the western "Brokeback Mountain," which broke conventions by telling the story of two cowboys in love. [McMurtry and his co-screenwriter Diana Ossana would win the Academy Award for the film.]
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.