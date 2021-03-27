From 2006: Larry McMurtry on the essence of the American West Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMutry, whose dozens of novels told stories of America's West (Old and New), died on March 25, 2021 at the age of 84. In this "Sunday Morning" report which originally aired on February 19, 2006, correspondent Rita Braver talked with McMurtry about his most recent project: the western "Brokeback Mountain," which broke conventions by telling the story of two cowboys in love. [McMurtry and his co-screenwriter Diana Ossana would win the Academy Award for the film.]