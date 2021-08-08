"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/8 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at efforts being devised to help rid low Earth orbit of increasingly hazardous space junk. Also: John Blackstone delves into a new anthology of the collected writings of Jim Morrison, lead singer of The Doors; Martha Teichner takes a colorful look at ancient Greek and Roman sculptures; Tracy Smith sits down with actor-director George Clooney; Mo Rocca checks out hydrangea fever on Cape Cod; Ben Tracy samples wine cooled on the ocean floor; and Conor Knighton meets a man on a mission: flying shelter dogs to their new forever homes.