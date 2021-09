Jeff Daniels on why he keeps risking failure In the new series "American Rust," Jeff Daniels plays the police chief of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town trying to uncoil a murder mystery. It's a character he's played frequently: the guy with the guts to say what no one else will. Daniels talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his latest role and direction in his career; his father's inspiration for his portrayal of Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and the joy of being a grandfather.